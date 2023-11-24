WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Friona, Texas man is in the Wichita County Jail facing indecency with a child charge stemming from an incident that reportedly took place in a Wichita Falls Walmart a year ago.

According to the arrest warrant, on November. 22, 2022, Wichita Falls police were sent to the Walmart at 2700 Central Freeway after a child made an out-cry to her mother about being touched while at the store.

The child’s mother told police she was at Walmart with her two children when she became uncomfortable when she noticed a man following them around.



The mother told police she was looking at clothes on the children’s clothing aisle when the same man walked by. She said she bent down to hang clothes back on the shelf and when she turned around to her daughter, she saw the man drop his jacket. She said he told her “my bad” before walking away. The child said the man touched her twice between the legs. She described him as 6-feet tall, bearded, and wearing all-black clothes.



A Walmart asset protection officer followed the suspect into the restroom where he waited for him to come out of a stall. He confronted the suspect and asked him, “did you touch some kids.” But the suspect did not answer and was acting suspicious. He was escorted out. The protection officer got a description of his vehicle as he was leaving.

Police reviewed security footage and saw the suspect, exactly the way the mother described, go into the restroom.

Police ran a photo of the suspect through a facial recognition software and identified him as 30-year-old Edward Peter Leon. They looked Leon up on Facebook and found him and the vehicle he was seen leaving in.

A criminal records check discovered Leon has 3 separate criminal sexual contact of a minor arrests in New Mexico.

An arrest warrant was issued. He was jailed Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2023, with his bond set at $200,000 on indecency with a child-sexual contact charge related to the Wichita Falls incident.