WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper gives an update on the shooting that happened Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022, at Scotland Park in Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 300 block of Central Freeway at Scotland City Park around 8:30 a.m. to what was a reported shooting at the time.

Sgt. Eipper was at the scene and confirmed the deceased person was a white male in his late 20s. Sgt. Eipper also said a suspect is being detained in connection to the shooting.

Further details are limited at this time.

According to a witness on the scene who is a resident of the Scotland Park area, the area is very family-friendly and nothing like this ever happens.