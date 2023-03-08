Angela James was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, March 7. Courtesy of Wichita County Jail

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop by Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputies lead to the arrest of a woman with a lengthy criminal record.

43-year-old Angela Viola James is charged with manufacture-delivery of a controlled substance.

According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner, on Tuesday, March 7, Lieutenant Jeff Penney pulled James over for a traffic stop at the intersection of 10th and Van Buren in Wichita Falls around 11:30 p.m.

During a probable cause search of her vehicle, 26 grams of methamphetamine were found.

James was then taken to the Wichita County Detention Center, where she remained with a $100,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.