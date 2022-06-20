WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wise County murder suspect was arrested Saturday in Wichita Falls following a multi-agency investigation.

According to a release from the Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, around 3 p.m. on June 15, a caller said she believed a friend was dead inside their home. Wise County Deputies and EMS responded to Private Road 1652, about three miles north of Chico.

Authorities arrived on scene and found 51-year-old John Freeman dead. Investigators determined the victim’s death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

With the help of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers were able to identify a suspect living in Lawton, Oklahoma, and got an arrest warrant for McKinley Mantrell Bradford on Friday, June 17.

Bradford was arrested on Saturday, June 18, in Wichita Falls and was transferred into Wise County Sheriff’s Office custody.