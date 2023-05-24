WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating an overnight robbery at a Dollar Saver on Old Iowa Park Road.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, WFPD officers responded to a call about a robbery with a weapon at the Dollar Saver Number 5 location on Old Iowa Park Road and Beverly.

Three men, all wearing dark-colored clothing, masks and gloves and at least one armed with a hand gun, robbed the store of an unknown amount of cash, a backpack and some vape pens.

At this time, it has not been determined whether the robbery is connected to a string of Dollar Saver robberies over the past year.

