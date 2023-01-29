WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he reportedly threatened to kill a woman and lead them on a pursuit.

According to court documents, shortly before 3 p.m., Saturday, officers were sent to an address on Chase Drive for criminal mischief.

Multiple victims reported, Charles Price, 27, had damaged a fence and a vehicle because he was angry. One of the victims, an on-and-off-again girlfriend, said he was upset because she refused to give him her new address, the affidavit reads. The victim said Price left, but returned. She said he told her, “I have a gun and will kill you”.

Officers spotted Price driving on Taft Boulevard and attempted to pull him over, but he fled, leading them on a pursuit. The chase ended when he wrecked into a large curb and wrought iron fence on Harrison Street. Price attempted to jump a fence but was tased and taken into custody. He refused to walk, so the officers carried him to the patrol car.

WFPD arrested a man after he reportedly fled from police and crashed his vehicle Saturday afternoon.

He is charged with criminal mischief, terroristic threat, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. The victims estimated damage at around $3,500. Price’s bond is set at $29,000.