WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls Police Department’s burglary unit has asked for Wichitans’ assistance in identifying an individual in reference to a vehicle burglary.

According to the WFPD’s Facebook page, if anyone has any information about this individual, the WFPD is asking they call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or contact the WFPD front desk to drop off contact information.

Police department officials have asked individuals with information to please mention case number 23-081428 when filing reports.

Those with information on the identity of this man should call WFPD or Crime Stoppers