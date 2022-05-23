WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Unfortunately, it seems like the Wichita Falls Police Department had one of the busiest weeks in recent memory.

Something that reminds them that this job can be pretty tough.

“It’s challenging, it’s draining, because we have a certain amount of detectives and they’re are all working together on each of those, so they’re not getting a lot of sleep,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

Especially when an already busy week ends with two weekend murders, with ongoing investigations into both.

“You forget how much is going on. In fact, those things that began at the start of the week began three weeks ago, so you just try and catch a spot to take a breath and kind of recuperate,” Eipper said.

This comes after WFPD responded to a check welfare at a house on Brown Street on Saturday, May 21, finding the body of 23-year-old Zachary Wood.

Then in the early hours of Sunday, May 22, the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a medical call at a house on Covington. Then upon arriving, found the body of 32-year-old Andrew Lopez deceased in his vehicle, with foul play suspected in both.

“They’re just trying to manage the fatigue, manage all the work. We have a great team, great detectives, I’d say best in the state, and so I know they’re going to do well, find out who did these and bring them to justice,” Eipper said.

Work that sometimes never seems to stop. But Eipper said the department won’t slow down at any point during these murder investigations.

“A lot of paperwork to do, a lot of follow up to do, there are pieces of evidence that need to be processed, maybe even taken to labs and stuff like that so the work goes on and we’ve got a hard-working crew and I know they are going to be working it until the end,” Eipper said.

The WFDP is still investigating and is asking the public for help with any possible information on either of these murders, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.