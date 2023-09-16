WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Man jailed after allegedly using garden sheers to cut electrical wires from a utility pole.

According to the probable cause affidavit, around 10 p.m., September 14, 2023, Wichita Falls police responded to a report of someone cutting wire from utility poles in the 1900 block of 9th Street. They found a man, Blake Brooks, with garden sheers trying to cut a large silver-like wire hanging from an electrical pole.

Brooks claimed he was testing the sheers to see how sharp they were. Police found copper wire cut in 2-foot lengths that appeared to come from a utility pole. They also found several cut wires inside Brooks’ shopping cart.

A methamphetamine pipe was found in his pocket, and he admitted to using the narcotic hours before police found him.

The officer noted narcotic users will typically steal copper wire to sell for money to be used to buy narcotics. Brooks is charged with theft under $20,000. His bond is set at $5,000.