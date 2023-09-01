WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect from an assault at the Sun Valley Apartments earlier this week.

An arrest warrant for aggravated assault has been issued for 33-year-old Arkyshia Jones.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said Jones is a suspect in the shooting that took place Tuesday, August 29, at the apartment complex on Central Freeway.

On Tuesday, first responders were called out to the Sun Valley Apartments at approximately 11:45 p.m., where they found a 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound in her right shoulder.

The victim was treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital before being moved to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Police said she is expected to survive her injuries.

The incident allegedly started as an argument before escalating to an assault.

Witnesses on the scene told police they saw the suspect go to another apartment in the complex.

The WFPD is asking the public to consider Jones armed and dangerous.

If you have information about her location, call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.