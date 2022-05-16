WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are searching for two people they believe may have been involved in shots that were fired Monday night at High Point Village Apartments.

It happened off Professional Drive at around 9:10 p.m., and sooner after police arrived on scene.

That’s when police say they tried to pull over a Chevy Silverado that was pulling away from the apartments before the driver took off.

The truck did stop on Lake Park Drive near Southwest Parkway, and that’s where police told our crew on scene that there was six people in the truck and two of them, including the driver, took off on foot.

Police on scene say two guns were found in the truck and some of those involved could be minors.

This is a developing story.