WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As winter weather rolls into Texoma, Wichita Falls Police Department is warning people of a scam claiming power will be turned off if payment is not made by Venmo or Zelle.

In a press release, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said a local business got a phone from someone claiming to be with Oncor. The caller said an Oncor tech was on the way to turn off the power. Then, the caller issued a 1-800 number for the businesses to call, make a payment and stop the Oncor tech from turning off the power.

The business called the 1-800 number, and the person answering said Oncor only accepts payments through Venmo or Zelle. The business then realized it was a scam.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WFPD wants to warn the public of these types of scams as we move into severe weather season.

Do not rush to make payments to unknown sources and never share financial account information over the phone.