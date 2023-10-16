WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County inmate who got angry when told to put a computer tablet away and struck a corrections officer received a four-year prison sentence.

Robert Butler was sentenced to two four-year sentences for burglary of a habitation and assault of a public official. Butler will serve the sentences as one sentence.

Correction officers said last March, when told to put away his tablet, Butler refused, and the officer told him he would be placed on lockdown.

The officer approached Butler and said Butler began coughing in his face, and when the officer put his arm up to cover his face, Butler swung his right arm and hit the officer in the face under his eye.

Butler has previous arrests for aggravated robbery, escape, evading arrest, and parole violations.