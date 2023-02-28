Shaylyn Robinson was arrested on official oppression and violation of the civil rights of a person in custody. Photo credit: Wichita County Jail.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A female Wichita County detention officer was fired Tuesday, and charges are being filed for violation of the civil rights of a person in custody, a felony, and official oppression, a misdemeanor.

Jail roster shows Shaylyn Robinson, 23, was booked into jail Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, on $75,000 bond.

Sheriff David Duke said the misdemeanor official oppression charge comes when a person uses official authority to commit another act, in this case, a civil rights violation.

Robinson is suspected of having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

The alleged crime is listed as happening on or about February 12.

Duke said Robinson had been placed on paid suspension during an internal investigation and was formally terminated Tuesday.

He said a news conference will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2023, to give more details of the investigation and charges.

