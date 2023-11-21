WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bartender was arrested after police said she refused to allow inspection.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, Nov. 17, around 2:30 a.m., Wichita Falls Police responded to Playboyz Bar on North Scott Avenue for a police investigation.

The parking lot was mostly full, according to the report, and the officers could hear loud music and voices coming from inside the bar. The front and side doors were locked, and the officers didn’t get an answer when they pounded on the door.

One officer heard a voice say, “It’s the police, get rid of the alcohol,” and “Throw the drinks out.”

After several minutes, Destanee Erdelt opened the door and allowed police in. The officers noted more than twenty people inside, and the bars and tables were bare of any drinks.

Erdelt identified herself as the bartender and the only employee on the scene. She told police she keeps the door locked while working alone.

Because Erdelt was on duty in the bar with customers inside and all points of entry were locked, she was arrested and charged with refusing to allow inspection/investigation.

According to the Texas Penal Code, businesses licensed or permitted to sell alcohol are required to allow peace officers entry at any time in order to conduct an investigation.

She was freed on $2,500 bond.