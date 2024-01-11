WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man driving drunk who crashed, injuring his six-year-old son while taking him to school, pleaded guilty to that and another charge on Wednesday, January 10.

David Charles Jones was sentenced to nine months in jail for DWI with a child passenger and nine months for a burglary in which he sold stolen items to an undercover officer.

An evading arrest charge was dismissed in the plea.

In March 2020, police said he was drunk while driving his son to school and hit numerous objects on the way. According to a witness, he was driving in the wrong lane and swerving.

The witness followed him but said he lost sight of him because of Jones’ excessive speed. Police said he hit a cement barrier, several guard rails and a telephone pole before arriving at the school.

Officers arrived and said Jones had numerous signs of intoxication, stating that he did not know where he was, had difficulty walking, had to use his arms for balance and had slurred speech was slurred.

The questioning came to an end when he fell asleep while talking to officers, police said.

He was not arrested then but was taken to the hospital due to appearing heavily sedated with an unknown substance.

Police said the child was taken to the school nurse’s office, complaining of neck pain.

Additionally, an arrest warrant was issued later and served on him when police were called to Sikes Senter Mall about a theft. The store decided not to press charges.

The burglary sentence was for a case last August in which undercover officers set up a buy of items stolen from an apartment complex. They then kept him under surveillance and said Jones was seen entering an apartment complex on Professional Drive and forcing his way into the maintenance building.

As police watched, they said he took over a dozen power tools and equipment, plus various hand tools, and threw them over a fence and put them into his vehicle.

Jones has had numerous prior arrests for burglary.