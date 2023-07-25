WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls health clinic secretary faces 3 felony charges of trying to forge checks totaling around $250,000.

Investigators said Rebeca Munoz, 39, told them she became involved in a scheme with others to have forged checks deposited into her newly opened IRA account “for personal benefit as a single mother.”

The WFPD Financial Crimes Unit was notified by the Community Healthcare Center on MLK Blvd. of a pending check in their bank account for $130,000 payable to Munoz, an employee at the clinic.

The check had the center’s account number and bank routing number and was being held by the bank pending an investigation.

Police say they had a previous report by another bank reporting Munoz attempting to deposit a forged check for $85,000 in February. The check was declined.

Investigators said they discovered Munoz opened an IRA account at her bank previous to the fraudulent check deposit attempt hoping the check would be deposited without close scrutiny.

They said Munoz agreed to answer questions and said the fraudulent checks came from a person or group she met online and that they agreed to pay her $30,000 if the scheme worked.

She said she also tried to deposit a third check for $35,000 at yet another bank.

Police said she gave them very limited information, which appeared rehearsed, on the other suspects, and said she was supposed to wait for the funds to clear, take out her percentage and send the rest to the other person or group that created the forged checks.

Munoz was booked into jail today, July 25, on two additional charges. She had previous arrests on another forgery charge in 2019 and in 2002 for engaging in organized criminal activity.