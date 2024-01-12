WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The second half of a robbery and shoplifting team signed a plea deal for another prison sentence.

Whiskey Davis signed the deal on Thursday, January 11, and his plea to robbery is set for February 1, 2024.

Davis’ wife, Crickett, pleaded guilty in 2022 to a five-year suspended sentence for theft.

Security officers at Home Depot said the pair took several items hidden in a bucket. The officer said they were trying to detain Crickett in the parking lot when Whiskey came out, went to a car, got a baseball bat out and ran at officers, swinging the bat.

Officers said the two then loaded the items into the car, and as an officer approached to get the license plate, Whiskey charged at officers again and then the two drove off.

They were arrested about a month later at Atwood’s when security notified police they were in the store. Police said Crickett resisted and screamed that she didn’t want to go to jail and leave her children. Officers said they had to throw her onto the hood of the car and then the ground to get her in custody.

The resisting arrest charge was dismissed when she pleaded to theft.

Whiskey was taken into custody without incident and, based on the surveillance footage from Home Depot, was charged with robbery. The couple both have prior arrests and convictions.

Whiskey has served time in prison for burglary, theft and forgery,