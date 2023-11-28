WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a teenage girl now faces life behind bars after he was indicted again on upgraded charges.

Norman Lee Williamson, 42, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday, November 26, 2023, after a Wichita County Grand Jury indicted him on four new charges stemming from the allegations against him.

Williamson is now charged with four counts of sexual assault of a prohibited person, which is a first-degree felony offense due to the relationship between the alleged victim and Williamson under Section 25.02 of the Texas Penal Code.

Prior to the new charges being filed against him, Williamson had four pending charges of sexual assault, a second-degree felony offense with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He was set to face a judge and jury on those charges earlier this month.

However, on November 8, 2023, less than a week before the trial was set to begin, the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to amend the indictment. The following day, Williamson’s defense attorney was granted a continuance of the trial, and on November 15, Williamson was indicted on the new charges.

Now, Williamson could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of the new first-degree felony charges against him.

In September 2021, a female victim was interviewed at Patsy’s House regarding possible sexual abuse. During the interview, she detailed multiple instances in which Willaimson sexually abused her in November and December 2019, when she was 16 years old.

According to the affidavit, the victim stated Williamson would regularly give her alcohol and marijuana, and she later learned he was mixing hydrocodone in her drinks to make her pass out. She then detailed multiple instances in which she woke up while Williamson was assaulting her.

The alleged victim told authorities that Williamson would threaten suicide regularly to keep her from making an outcry about the sexual assaults.

Police said they searched the victim’s phone and found several text messages from Williamson that were sexual in nature, including messages regarding sexual activity with the victim’s friends or acquaintances.

The affidavit also said police found text messages on the victim’s phone that detailed the drug and alcohol use. They also said multiple witnesses stated they saw Williamson giving the victim marijuana and alcohol regularly.

Williamson’s bond was set at $100,000 for each of the four charges against him, totaling $400,000. He posted his bonds and was released from jail on Monday, November 27, 2023.

A jury pre-trial hearing for Williamson is scheduled for Thursday, December 21, 2023, in the 89th District Court.