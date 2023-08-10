Nathaniel Moore was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault and Indecency with a child.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed on $150,000 bonds after a 14-year-old girl reported sexual abuse since she was 12.

Nathaniel Todd Moore, 41, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

He was booked Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after an investigation that began several weeks ago after the alleged victim disclosed the alleged abuse to a relative.

In forensic interviews, she reported Moore began sexually abusing her at age 12, usually twice a week, and also made her touch him inappropriately and told her not to disclose the incidents.

During the investigation, the officer said she made repeated attempts to question Moore, but he declined to provide any statement.