WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was found guilty of all 18 counts of sex crimes he committed against a 12-year-old girl who was also sexually abused by the man’s girlfriend.

The jury that was selected Monday returned with their verdicts against Shannon Wells on Thursday, September 28, 2023, after some confusion over filling out the lengthy verdict forms. They had also been excused from the courtroom earlier after officials said Wells had an outburst during one witness’s testimony and had to be admonished to be quiet.

The same jury will return Friday morning to begin work on Wells’ punishment. Wells faces ten sentences for first-degree felonies, one for continuous sexual abuse of a child and nine for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and eight sentences for second-degree counts of indecency with a child.

The continuous sexual abuse conviction carries a maximum 99-year or life sentence. The aggravated sexual assault convictions have a sentence of five years to life and the indecency convictions have maximum 20 year sentences.

The DA’s office has asked the judge to stack each sentence so he would have to serve each separately. The victim who testified in the trial said she and Well’s former girlfriend were in an intimate relationship in 2018 while they lived in the same apartment complex. She said when Wells found out, he demanded to have sex with the girl, too. The woman, Casey Chapman, accepted a plea deal in May for 30 years in prison without possibility of parole.