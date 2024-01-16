ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has now been jailed in the Archer County Jail, where he awaits a prison transfer to serve his 12 and two-year sentences connected to previous child pornography convictions.

Eric Austin Mills, 40, was found guilty by a jury that also determined his two sentences.

In September 2020, a Texas Ranger was contacted by a 97th District Attorney investigator and was told they were investigating Mills for possession of child pornography.

According to the investigator, while investigating child pornography claims, two phones were seized from Mills. One phone had 45 minutes of video that appeared to be clandestinely recorded in 2019 in a Wichita Falls bedroom, which showed a man and woman engaged in sex.

During the investigation, the Ranger was able to identify the adult female victim based on clues in their conversation, according to the affidavit.

He said the woman confirmed the video was recorded in her bedroom without her knowledge.

That Wichita County obscenity charge was later dismissed, but 97th District Attorney Casey Hall proceeded with the child porn charge.

After the conviction and sentence, Hall said it took a lot of time and effort but that her office puts a priority on crimes against children.