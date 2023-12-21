WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who fled from officers with a woman and child in his vehicle and hit a pickup and deputy’s car before fleeing on foot with a gun in 2021 has pleaded guilty.

Edgardo Rivera‘s plea deals include child endangerment and another evading charge from 2022. He was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

In August 2021, a Wichita County deputy attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger on Central Freeway and Maurine. The car sped off onto Maurine and collided with a pickup at 90 miles per hour.

It then did a donut and reversed toward the deputy, hitting her vehicle. The Charger then accelerated west on Maurine before going into a parking lot where the deputy said Rivera got out, stuck a handgun in his waistband and ran, leaving a child in the back seat.

After a one-hour manhunt, officers found Rivera in a drainage canal on Red Fox.

In December 2022, Rivera was arrested after police chased a motorcycle on North Beverly and he fled on foot after wrecking out.

He was found hiding in the river bed off Loop 11.

Rivera has more than 20 arrests, which include terroristic threats, aggravated assault, burglaries and resisting arrest.