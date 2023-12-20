CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has now been indicted in Clay County on two counts of criminally negligent homicide after the deaths last June of a well-known couple in the local bicycling community.

On June 1, 2023, Lisa, 49, and Charlie McBride, 63, were struck by a pickup while riding their bikes on F.M. 2393.

Michael Luttrell, 50, told investigators he was traveling south on 2393 and did not see the Mcbrides before striking them from behind.

Lisa was pronounced dead at the scene and Charlie was transported to United Regional, where he was pronounced dead.

A Clay County grand jury returned the indictments on December 19. Luttrell was then booked into the Clay County jail at around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Sheriff Kirk Horton said his bonds total $50,000.