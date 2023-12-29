WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been jailed on $450,000 bonds for alleged multiple sex crimes committed against a 9-year-old boy since August.

James Aaron Esmond, 32, was booked into jail on Friday, December 29, on charges of aggravated sexual assault and indecency with a child.

A CPS investigator reported to police the boy had made an outcry about Esmond doing sexual things to him since August, saying there had been between 15-17 such incidents from the start of the school year until recently.

In one instance, police say Esmond called the victim into his room and closed the door, showed the victim a photo on his phone of a sex act and told him to perform an act on him. The boy said he tried to flee but Esmond held the door closed.

He said Esmond told him not to tell anyone and that when his younger brother got older, he would do the same things to him.

Court records show a prior conviction of assault for Esmond in 2013.