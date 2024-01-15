WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is free on bond after he was arrested on multiple charges, including harassing a police officer.

According to Wichita Falls police, around 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, officers were sent to a large disturbance with fighting and screaming at an address in the 3100 block of Lela Lane.

They found a crowd of people standing behind a fence and a man, later identified as 20-year-old Bobby Lowery Jr., standing on top of the fence, yelling. Lowery stepped off the fence and assaulted a woman, later identified as his common-law wife, and shoved her to the ground.

Officers tackled him in an attempt to arrest him, but Lowery was not cooperating and attempted to escape. He spat in an officer’s face while he was being searched, and spat on the officer again before he was placed in the patrol vehicle.

At the jail, he was put in a detainment cell for being hostile and aggressive. While in the detainment cell, officers heard Lowery threatening to beat another officer and yelling profanities.

Lowery is charged with continuous violence against the family, obstruction or retaliation, and harassment of a public servant. He was freed from jail after posting bonds totaling $25,000.