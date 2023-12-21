WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who exposed a baby to fentanyl, according to police, has pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Theodoro Torrez pleaded guilty on Thursday, December 21, to that charge, as well as the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance for two and 10-year prison terms, respectively.

The nine-month-old infant was found when officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Marconi in June of last year.

They said they found 47 blue pills containing fentanyl, white powder, a rolled-up $5 bill and drug ledgers.

The child endangerment charge was filed later when the baby tested positive for fentanyl.

Police said Torrez and a woman also arrested at the scene both admitted to using fentanyl.

Charges against the woman are pending.