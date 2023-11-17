WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls Man gets the maximum sentence for possession of child pornography.

Terry Pape, 60, will serve the maximum 10 years for Count 1, then 5 years for Count 2, to begin after his 10 year sentence. Counts 3-10 are 5 years, but will be served concurrent to Count 2.

Pape was arrested last year on 10 counts of possession.



In May 2022 a WFPD Crimes Against Children investigator said they received information from a cyber tip line about a subject in the Wichita Falls area downloading files of child pornography.

A subpoena to the service provider revealed an address for Pape on Caden Lane.

The investigator was able to locate 15 images that had been uploaded or downloaded depicting prepubescent child pornography. Officers said when the search warrant was served at Pape’s home, he never asked why they were there or for a copy of the warrant. They said he just took a seat in the living room and did not say or ask anything.



When asked if he wanted to go the police station to be interviewed, they said he declined and was invoking his right to legal representation.

he investigator said a search warrant for Pape’s cell phone revealed more than 1,600 images and 69 videos that contained child pornography, and an additional 1,932 images in which Pape was found to be engaging in an online relationship with a young child.



The charge is a third-degree felony has a punishment range of 2-10 years.