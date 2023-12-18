WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A high-speed chase on Sunday night ended in a collision with a Wichita County deputy’s car, followed by the suspect speeding off again with his airbag deployed before the deputy ended it with a pit maneuver.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 17, 2023, a DPS trooper was reportedly pursuing a white Chevy Malibu near downtown Wichita Falls.

Officers lost sight of the car, which had its lights off, until the deputy spotted it at I-44 and Airport Drive and reinitiated the pursuit.

The deputy said the suspect fled at high speed through several streets, disregarding stop signs,

and onto I-44 at more than 100 miles per hour.

He said the driver tried to exit onto Daniels Road, and when the deputy turned to pursue, his car hit the Malibu and pushed it off the road, causing the Malibu’s airbags to deploy.

As the deputy got out to arrest the driver, he said the suspect sped off again on Daniels. The deputy resumed pursuit, and when the suspect tried to re-enter I-44, the deputy cut across the median and used his passenger-side fender to put the Malibu into a spin and bring it to a stop next to his patrol car.

The driver, identified as Sylvester Franklin of Wichita Falls, was taken into custody.

Deputies said Franklin was in possession of THC wax and a 380-automatic handgun.