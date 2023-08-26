WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman, who was placed on probation on 5 counts of child endangerment after fleeing from police with 5 children in her car, is now indicted on 3 counts of child endangerment for exposing 3 of her children to cocaine.

Zayryimonnia Hardeman was arrested, and the children were removed and placed in foster care by Child Protective Services after the county probation office made a routine check on her at her home. Officers said she admitted using cocaine that day.

Subsequent tests showed she and her children, ages 1, 5 and 6, tested positive for cocaine.

The other child endangerment cases were filed in 2019 when an officer tried to stop her for speeding. They said she accelerated, and at Jacksboro Highway, she swerved around two cars stopped at a stop sign and ran through the stop sign.

The car was finally stopped on Midwestern at the Pecan Shed. Officers found five children inside: a 2-month-old girl in a baby carrier that was not secured; a 1-year-old girl in an unsecured car seat; and a 4-year-old, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old not in seat belts.

Hardeman was sentenced to 5 years probation on 5 counts of child endangerment and 6 years probation for evading. She has other pending charges of assault of an officer and assault, filed in 2021.