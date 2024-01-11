WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls woman is back in jail a fourth time on child endangerment charges after authorities said she repeatedly violated her probation on her first case by using drugs and again exposed a child to meth.

Marian Gallivan— was first arrested in January 2020, when her one-year-old daughter tested positive for a high concentration of meth. She admitted using meth but told officers she did not use it around children.

She later pleaded guilty and was placed on 4 years probation.

A first motion to revoke was filed in June, 2022, later she was arrested again during Oct. 2023 after Child Protective Services reported that her two-year-old child tested positive for meth and marijuana. A CPS investigator told police the child had been placed into foster care last February after testing positive for meth.

The child was returned to Gallivan’s care after a court hearing, and Gallivan was ordered to follow a program of random drug testing.

Over the next several months, authorities say Gallivan was inconsistent with complying with drug testing for her and her child, and on other occasions, they said she had her nails and hair cut too short to allow testing.

They say the child again tested positive for meth last August and they said tests for Gallivan were unknown due to noncompliance with testing requirements. The child was placed into custody of a family member pending test results.

Results returned last October showed Gallivan positive for meth and cocaine and she was charged with child endangerment again.

Another motion to revoke probation on the first charge was filed January 2 because of the second exposure case, her positive tests for meth and failure to compete drug tests.