WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls couple has been jailed after police and Child Protective Services workers said both they and their 10-year-old son tested positive for meth.

Israel and Rachel Mendoza were charged with child endangerment with reckless criminal negligence.

Police were notified on September 22, 2023, that the parents and their son tested positive.

CPS received allegations of neglectful supervision of the boy and his sister in July. Allegedly, both parents were using illegal drugs including meth in their home and continuous domestic violence was taking place.

A multi-week investigation by CPS was conducted with several home visits, and multiple reports of drug use were reported.

Police said Israel Mendoza admitted to meth use after he was admitted to the hospital for a meth overdose, but Rachel Mendoza would not admit to it. Investigators said Israel stated he was concerned for his children’s safety because of the drug use.

The children were removed from the home in September and placed in a shelter.