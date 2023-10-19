WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed on a $125,000 bond after WFPD SWAT team members entered a home in the 2200 block of Broad with a narcotics search warrant on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

One suspect, Jimmie Scott Williams, was taken into custody.

Officers said a search of the home uncovered meth in Tupperware and other containers, as well as scales and plastic baggies.

The total weight of the meth was listed at just under 74 grams.