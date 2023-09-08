WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man The Wichita Falls Police Department said was in the process of applying for a job with the organization was arrested and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child after reporting it during his application for the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Diego Abram McCullough, 25, was arrested after police said he answered “yes” to a question on his application to the WFPD Police Training Academy, according to Sgt. Eipper McCullough.

According to the arrest affidavit, McCullough was required to complete a thorough personal history packet. When McCullough reached the question, “Any sexual act after you were age seventeen (17) with another person who was less than seventeen (17) years of age at the time of the act. (Examples: sexual intercourse, oral sex, anal sex, or touching the genitals, breast or anus of another person).” to which he answered “yes” and was prompted to explain on the back of the form, which he failed to do.

The answer and lack of explanation led an officer with WFPD to interview McCullough. During the in-person interview, McCullough was asked the question again, to which he answered, “Yes,” McCullough said he was 20-21 years old at the time of the alleged assault, according to court documents.

McCullough said he met the victim on Tinder or Instagram, who he later realized was under 17. He said he felt the victim was underage and tried to get her to show him an ID, but she refused. Even after the refusal, McCullough still met with the victim and had sexual intercourse with her. McCullough gave the officer the name of the victim and the city she lived in.

The officer located the victim, who was now 18 years old. The victim was shown a lineup and was able to identify McCullough. During an interview, she stated she was 13 years old when she met McCullough online from August to October 2018.

The victim stated she was staying the night with another 13-year-old friend when

she had messaged the suspect between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. and gave him her location to pick them up.

McCullough picked up the victim and her friend and drove them to his residence near downtown Wichita Falls. The victim stated that McCullough asked to see her ID on the way to the house, but she told him she didn’t have one.

The victim said that when they got to the house, McCullough brought her back to his bedroom, where they had intercourse. When they were done, he drove the victim and her friend back to the friend’s house.

The victim also told officers that she had an iPhone during that time, which she has not used since and thought there might be evidence on the phone. When police searched the phone, they found a contact had been created for McCullough around the same time the alleged assault happened.

McCullough is currently in Wichita County Jail on a $50,000 bond.