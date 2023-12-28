WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After seeing 18 murders in 2022, the number of murders seen in Wichita Falls in 2023 was down to just seven, according to Wichita Falls Police Department officials.

According to Sergeant Charlie Eipper, however, of those seven, two cases remain open as we head into the new year.

Both unsolved homicides happened in June, and Eipper said police still need help solving these cases. In a span of just five days, WFPD worked two murder cases, neither of which have had any arrests.

In the first unsolved case from June 13, investigators found Martin Servantes in a grass field near MLK and Carolina with a fatal gunshot wound.

No other information was released.

Then, on June 18, police responded to the Country Park Apartments with reports of gunshots. They found Marcus Wilson, shot. Wilson was taken to United Regional where he later died from his injuries.

Although two cases head into 2024 with no arrests made, Eipper said at seven murders this year, he’s glad to see the numbers lower than years prior.

“We are confident that [with] this kind of number here, the citizens aren’t as alarmed,” Eipper said. “We hate losing our brothers and sisters in the city to, you know, to murder like that in any way, in any time. But, we know we also have reasonable expectations. We’re doing the best that we can.”

Investigating each case to the fullest, like the arrest of Adrian Vetter for the alleged murder of 10-month-old S.J. Mitchell on Becky Drive.

Additionally, Joan Frank was allegedly shot and killed by her husband Cedric Sartin on Independence Day, and a month-long investigation revealed Sartin as the suspect, even after he shot himself.

WFPD also investigated a murder-suicide on November 21 near Rock Island and LB Drive.

While none appeared to be drug-related, Eipper said educating the public and strong prosecution are contributing factors in keeping incidents down.

“I’m very proud of our police department with the aggressive investigation,” Eipper said. “The District Attorney’s office have taken it seriously, led by John Gillespie, in prosecuting these criminals. And, I definitely think that that’s what’s helped with our success this year.”

As the department works to keep numbers down and residents safe in 2024.