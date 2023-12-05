WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who has been under a protective order since last March had three new charges filed when police said he repeatedly sent harassing and threatening messages to a woman and went to her residence in violation of the order.

Kyle James Ballard is charged with stalking, violation of a protective order and resisting arrest, with bonds set at $22,500. He has previous charges of making terroristic threats and two charges of assault family violence.

On Monday, December 4, the victim told police Ballard had come to her home on Selma Drive and yelled at her and left when she said she was calling the police.

She then showed officers around 20 messages she had received from Ballard, including that he knew where to find her new boyfriend and that she would be having “an endless amount of sleepless nights.”

She said she had his number blocked on her phone, but he could still send messages.

Police said the victim called again the next day and reported that Ballard started calling her when officers had left the day before, making about 15 separate calls, one in which he said he was going to drive into her home at 100 miles per hour.

Police determined Ballard violated the protective order and said he was located nearby in his car and stopped.

They said when they tried to arrest him, he began resisting, and he was taken to the ground on his stomach. After he continued resisting the handcuffs, officers said they were eventually able to put them on.

The protective order was issued last March after police said the victim was in an argument with Ballard over money, and he hit her with a chair and threatened to burn the home down with her and her parents in it.

The residents in the home told police Ballard drove off in the victim’s car, then he returned and began banging on the door. The residents said he then made entry into the house and began kicking on doors and destroying property before locking himself in a room until police arrived.