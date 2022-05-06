WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls sisters authorities said have been stealing, forging and victimizing residents for decades were arrested again, this time for setting up a bank account with checks from a closed account in Georgia, then withdrawing more than $11,000 from it before bank officials caught on.

State records show one of the sisters has 32 aliases or variations of her name.

Debra Jo Carroll, 53, and Angela Flonora Carroll, 52, are charged with theft over $2,500.

The latest alleged scheme the pair is charged with was reported last November by a Wichita Falls bank. An employee of Cattleman’s Bank on Midwestern Parkway said the women came in the bank and each opened fraudulent bank accounts.

Bank officials said they later learned the accounts were opened with personal checks from a closed account in their names at a bank in Georgia.

Bank officials said the scheme allowed the two to obtain checks and debit cards and to withdraw money from ATMs and point of sale purchases until the the bank in Georgia received the checks and rejected them as checks from a closed account. The bank said the women immediately began depositing fraudulent checks and withdrawing funds through ATMs and purchases.

They said 13 checks were deposited in the accounts, totaling $11,252 and that $11,470 was withdrawn.

When told the suspects’ names, a Wichita Falls Police financial crimes detective recognized them from previous investigations of fraud and theft by check cases and, in fact, was investigating another fraud case involving the two and another Wichita Falls bank.

After the checks came back as worthless, the bank began trying to contact the women through the phone numbers on their account, but the numbers were not in service.

Bank officials said even after the scheme was uncovered, the two women returned to the bank and tried to deposit more fraudulent checks. They were confronted at the drive thru, and they agreed to come inside and resolve it, but they then fled.

Debra Jo Carroll has 38 arrests in Wichita County dating back to 1985, which include 21 theft charges, 13 forgeries, an aggravated robbery and 10 violations of probation or parole. She has served six prison sentences since 1994.

Besides more than 30 aliases listed, she also has at least four different birthdates in state records.

Debra Jo has four criminal cases pending. One was last November involving forgery of an elderly person, in which police said she stole checks from a 94-year-old resident of Rolling Meadows retirement home and deposited them in accounts she and her sister opened at a credit union. Police said about $3,000 was lost by the victim and more from checks cashed at another bank.

Another November charge came when police said she cashed a fraudulent check at a business under one of her aliases.

Yet another charge in December alleges she rented $3,500 of items from a rental business, and her sister then pawned some of them.

Angela Carroll has 17 arrests, including several robberies and burglaries, and her records show 5 aliases.