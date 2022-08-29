WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced Monday that they arrested a teenager for murder after he allegedly sold counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl.

The WFPD arrested Jakob Joel Blankenship, 19, of Wichita Falls today for the offense of murder.

Jakob Joel Blankenship mugshot

Blankenship is suspected of selling counterfeit Percocet pills that were actually laced with Fentanyl which caused the death of another person, according to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper.

Blankenship is suspected of selling the counterfeit pills to the victim, Zoe Brewer, 20, of Wichita Falls, on April 20th, 2022 at her house.

According to the media release, WFPD officers responded to Brewer’s home on April 20 at 5:51 p.m. when Brewer’s mother discovered her deceased. The autopsy report indicated the cause of Brewer’s death was the toxic effects of Fentanyl.

According to the arrest affidavit, Brewer was found deceased one hour and 23 minutes after the transaction of the pills occurred.

On Friday the Wichita Falls Police Department held a media conference addressing the use of Fentanyl in Wichita County.

Blankenship is currently in the Wichita County jail with a bond set at $1,000,000.00.