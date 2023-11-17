WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A man who was arrested for six shoplifting cases in Wichita Falls in about a month last summer.

Detrick Gipson was taking TV sets and other items who has more than a dozen prior convictions for theft and burglary is going back to a state lockup.

Detrick Gipson received his latest 6 convictions in 30th District Court Friday, November 17, 2023.

His sentences on each are for a year in state jail will all be served concurrently.

Police said his arrest in September cleared several shoplifting cases. They say he sometimes worked with a woman during the thefts. They identified Gibson from the surveillance video and were familiar with him from multiple thefts of TV sets from Walmart’s.



In one of the thefts from the Walmart on Central Freeway, police said Gibson and the woman took a 55-inch TV through the Garden Center, and when asked to show their receipt, Gipson made an obscene gesture to the clerk and continued walking out the store and left in a gray Nissan Altima.

His 46 arrests in Wichita County include 16 theft charges and he has been sentenced to prison 4 prior times.