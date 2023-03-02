WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say she almost hit her boyfriend with her car.

Halley Schroeder, 33, is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, pills labeled as Percocet for which tests are pending for the possible presence of Fentanyl.

Police said they responded to the 1800 block of Huff early Thursday morning, March 2, 2023, on a report of a woman attempting to hit a man with her car.

The man told officers he was standing outside the driver’s side of a friend’s car talking to her when he saw his girlfriend’s car turning onto the street coming toward him and he tried to wave her to slow down.

He said she did not slow down and he had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Police said Halley told them her boyfriend had called him to come over, and that he had possibly accidentally called her earlier and she could hear sounds of him having sex with a woman.

Police said the alleged incident with her car was recorded by a witness.

They said a search of her car uncovered six blue Percocet pills which at the time of this posting have not been tested to determine if they have Fentanyl.