WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was arrested on a warrant from Jefferson County in Okla., for two counts of first-degree manslaughter in connection to a head-on collision near a casino last year.

Brenda Durant, also known as Brenda James, has been charged in the deaths of Rickie Wemken, 68, and Dean Wemken, 74, both of Fluvanna, Texas.

On September 22, 2022, on U.S. 81 just south of Terral, Oklahoma, Rickie was pronounced dead at the scene, and Dean was flown to a Fort Worth hospital where she died from her injuries.

The highway patrol said Durant was leaving a casino and was traveling north in the southbound lane when she struck the victim’s Buick Encore. Durant was transported to the hospital in Waurika where troopers said she left against medical advice.

A highway patrol investigator said toxicology results showed Durant was driving under the influence at the time.

Wichita Falls police arrested Durant on December 13, 2023, and records show she posted two $25,000 bonds that same day.