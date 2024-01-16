WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Monday, January 15, with temperatures in the low teens, police said they went to check on a domestic disturbance involving a couple living in a tent in a field near Spudder Park.

The responding officer said when he arrived, he could hear loud screaming in the tent and the man told them the woman was his wife of 30 years and that they live together in the tent.

He said they were arguing and she threw a glass lamp and hit him in the leg.

The woman told the officer that she got mad at her husband for accusing her of doing nothing all day long, and she threw the lamp at him. Broken glass was found on the floor of the tent.

The man did not want to press charges and had no visible injury, according to police, but they arrested the woman, Patty Sutton, on a charge of assault family violence to prevent further violence within the small confines of the tent.