VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation by the Texas Rangers led to the arrest of the Wilbarger County Jail Administrator for allegedly stealing thousands from the inmate commissary fund.

Jessica Kuehn, 34, is charged with theft over $30,000.

The Texas Ranger investigation began in January when the sheriff’s office notified them that Kuehn had admitted to stealing about $7,000 from the jail inmate kiosk.

When interviewed, the Ranger said Kuehn admitted she began taking cash in August 2021, and she could not say how much she had taken, but admitted that the missing cash since June 2022 was taken by her.

She said she would take the cash to the Walmart and put it onto her PayPal card. She also stated she was the only employee who had the keys to access the inmate cash kiosk.

The Ranger requested an audit of inmate funds which he said showed more than $60,000 could not be accounted for.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.