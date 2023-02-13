WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is sentenced to six years in prison for the beatings of two elderly men last July.

Tammie Ashlock, 56, pleaded guilty in 78th District Court according to documents.

Police said she and a man beat 69 and 76 year old men in their apartment on North 7th on July 28, 2022. The men said they came home to find Ashlock and the man, who had been banned from their apartment, in the living room.

The 69-year-old man said he told them to get out and the man pushed him down and kicked him four times and Ashlock hit him in the back twice. The 76-year-old man said he grabbed Ashlock to pull her off the first victim and Ashlock pushed him to the floor and punched him in the head twice.

Police said the second victim walks with a cane, is blind in one eye and has numerous medical issues.

The first victim said when he got a phone to call police, both left.

The 76-year-old said he had been married to Ashlock for 20 years and divorced her five years ago and the other assailant was Ashlock’s son.

Ashlock has 61 arrests since 1992, including eight charges of assault, four violations of parole, six drug charges, and six for failure to I.D. to police.

The case against the second alleged assailant is pending.