WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who was arrested three years ago in a capital murder investigation is now in jail after a stabbing on Humphreys Street last night, Nov. 1, 2022.

Police responded to the 900 block of Humphreys around 8:45 p.m. The victim told police he had been stabbed in his abdomen by his girlfriend of 4 years, Sintera Mask.

Sintera Mask 2019 Wichita County Jail mugshot Sintera Mask 2022 Wichita County Jail mugshot Sintera Ann Mask’s mask from 2019 and 2022 from Wichita County Jail

He said they were sitting on a couch and he was on his cell phone when she accused him of texting other women. He then began gathering clothes to leave and said Mask stood in front of him and told him he wasn’t leaving until he paid her for taking him to and from work.

The victim said she grabbed a knife from a kitchen counter and stabbed him in the left side of his abdomen, then she got a towel and tried to stop the bleeding. When she left to get something else, the victim said he went out to call 911, and she stayed inside trying to clean up the blood.

Police said Mask admitted she tried to wipe the blood off the floor, and the knife appeared to have been washed.

In 2019 Mask and her sister were arrested in Wichita Falls in connection to a murder investigation in the Metroplex. The sister was charged with harboring a fugitive and Sintera Mask was charged with fabricating evidence.