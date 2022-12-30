WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother was arrested after she and her two kids test positive for meth.

According to the arrest warrant, on Nov. 23, 2022, Child Protective Services called the Wichita Falls Police Department to report two child endangerment cases.

The CPS worker said Tara Danielle Largin and her two children, ages 4 and 8, tested positive for methamphetamine and said the children were removed from Largin’s custody.

During the investigation, the detective reviewed certified copies of the drug tests and confirmed the positive results.

A warrant was issued, and Largin was arrested on Dec. 29. She is charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. She was freed from jail custody on a $20,000 bond.