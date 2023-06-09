Adrian Vetter was booked into jail on June 9, 2023.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police confirmed that a woman was arrested in connection to an injury to a child investigation in which a 10-month-old has been hospitalized.

The WFPD Crimes Against Children Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the offense of Injury to a Child for 22-year-old Adrian Nicole Vetter of Wichita Falls.

WFPD said Vetter was caring for the victim when the injuries occurred. She was arrested Friday, June 9, and booked into the Wichita County Jail.

According to police, officers responded on Monday, June 5, at about 4 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Becky Drive in regard to an unresponsive 10-month-old child.

The child was transported to United Regional via an ambulance at the time.

Medical staff at the hospital discovered the child was suffering from two brain bleeds. The child was eventually transported to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

At latest check, the child is still alive but is in critical condition.

The bond is currently set at $1 million.

The victim’s family has started a GoFundMe for the 10-month-old boy’s, identified by the family as Sean “SJ” Mitchell, medical bills. You can donate to that here.