WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 22-year-old Wichita Falls woman is charged with DWI after police say she ran head-on into a tree, injuring her passenger, and kept giving an officer the wrong things when asked for a driver’s license.

Karina Rose Martinez was arrested after police say she failed almost all the field tests for sobriety, an affidavit read.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police and first responders responded to the crash in the 2500 block of Kemp.

They say a Dodge Challenger hit a tree head-on and witnesses said the driver got out but a female passenger had to be rescued from the wreckage by first responders. The passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An officer asked Martinez for her driver’s license and says she handed him a $10 bill. When asked again for a driver’s license, the officer says she handed him her friend’s license, and when told it wasn’t hers, she kept insisting it was.

When asked several times for her weight, they say she kept giving them her address. When asked where she had come from before the accident, they say she said the name of a local bar.

They say her speech was slurred, she was extremely unsteady, and she smelled of alcohol.

After failing almost all the sobriety tests and showing numerous clues, she was put under arrest