WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman wanted for a shooting at the Greenbriar Walmart parking lot on May 31 is now in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Wilma Rosario-Santos is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Police were dispatched to the Walmart about shots fired, and while en route, another call came in from a woman saying they were at the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center with a victim in their car who was shot in the leg.

Some officers went there, and the victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Two men in the car told police they were at the Walmart and an unknown woman began shooting at them for no reason, and they fled in their white car.

They said the woman continued shooting, and a man in the car was hit in the thigh.

Other officers went to the Walmart and found spent shell casings.

They obtained the parking lot surveillance video and said it shows the white car arriving and parking. In the video, a person exits a dark car and walks up to the white car and talks to a passenger before pulling a handgun and starts shooting.

The white car then drives away, with the person with the gun continuing to shoot, then getting back in the other car and chasing the white car.

Police identified the shooter as Wilma Rosario-Santos and learned she and the people in the white car had been communicating on social media.

A police spokesperson said the people involved had apparently agreed to meet at Walmart to make a purchase of either Xanax or Percocet.

Two men in the white car were arrested on warrants not connected to the shooting.