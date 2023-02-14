WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with child abuse after school officials notified police and Child Protective Services about suspicious injuries to a 5-year-old boy.

Makayla Bolf was charged with injury to a child and was booked into jail Monday, February 13, on $20,000 bond.

On February 7, police and CPS went to the school and talked to school personnel and the child.

School officials said the boy had a bruise on his jaw that extended to the middle of his neck. The boy said Bolf had picked him up and threw him to the ground.

A physical examination was done, and officials said they found multiple injuries to his body, including bruises on the left side of his face, the back of his head, his right arm and his upper back.

The red bruises on his back indicated to police a belt or looped object caused them.

A later forensic interview was conducted, and the boy said he got in trouble for kicking his sister, and Bolf threw him to the ground and kicked him in the jaw.

He said she also kicked him in the hip, then told him to go into her room and find a belt. He said she went to his closet and got his belt and looped it over and hit him with it on his legs, back and buttocks and kicked him again in the back.

Police said the boy’s story did not vary from what he told the school nurse and counselor.

Officers said Bolf denied causing the injuries and said she only yelled at him and sent him to bed after he kicked his sister.

They said they showed her photos of the boy’s injuries, and she again said there was no way she caused them, and she did not know how he received them or who could have done it.

They said she told them she was the only adult with care of the child.

Police included a previous arrest warrant for Bolf in 2020 for making a false statement to police in an injury to a child arrest affidavit, and they said it indicates she is not credible.

Police said she had reported her car had been stolen, and when presented with messages on her phone, admitted she lied to cover for her boyfriend, who had the car and was chased by officers for suspected drunk driving and escaped after dropping the car off near her home.

That case was dropped because she was not arrested until July 2022, and the case never went to the grand jury before the statute of limitations expired.